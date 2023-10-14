Strictly 2023: Adam Thomas leaves his brothers Scott and Ryan in tears with emotional Waltz as judges laud it’s his ‘best dance yet’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Adam Thomas left his famous brothers Scott and Ryan and his partner Luba Mushtuk in tears with an emotional waltz on Saturday night.

The Waterloo Road actor, 35, danced to Curtis Stigers’ I Wonder Why and is balancing his practice with filming for the BBC show.

His elegant waltz was met with rapturous applause from the audience and praise from the judges.

Meanwhile, his twin brother and Love Island star Scott and Coronation Street actor Ryan were left in tears by his performance – as was Luba himself.

Afterward, Adam said, “I loved it. It’s like a movie out there.

Stunning: Adam amazed the jury on Saturday with his waltz

Emotional: His brothers Scott and Ryan were left in tears by the dance

‘This is why I wanted to do Strictly. I’m buzzing. Two years ago I didn’t really have a job, but now I have two!’

Scott, 35, appeared in the second season of Love Island in 2016, where he teamed up with Kady McDermott.

Meanwhile, Ryan is best known for playing Jason Grimshaw in the ITV soap Coronation Street from 2000 to 2016 and for his starring role in Neighbours.

Judge Anton Du Beke commented: ‘I can’t even talk! I’m amazed at how much you’ve improved.

“That top line is the best top line I’ve seen in the entire series. I’m literally speechless.’

Craig added, “Adam, that looks a little more like it!”

Meanwhile, head judge Shirley Ballas said she was ‘blown away’ by the dance.

Adam was ecstatic when he received four scores out of eight from the judges, giving him a total score of 32, with the judges praising his dedicated effort and improvement.

One TV viewer said: ‘I just love Adam Thomas, he’s always so happy!!!’

Another said: ‘Adam Thomas & Luba absolutely beautiful.’

Beautiful: The Waterloo Road actor, 35, danced to I Wonder Why by Curtis Stigers

Performance: Adam’s dance left Anton Du Beke speechless

Celebrating: Adam was delighted with the judges’ feedback

Scores: Adam scored an eight from all four judges, leaving him with a total of 32

Adam previously joked that he would like to ‘experience’ Strictly’s infamous curse.

He revealed he received a tearful phone call from his wife Caroline Daly, 32.

Adam – who is in a partnership with Luba, 33 – explained how he and his wife of six years are struggling to be apart.

The actor explained how, when his wife declares his love over the phone, he is brought to tears by his reassurance.

Adam described the experience as ‘the biggest emotional rollercoaster’ and admitted he never thought competing on Strictly would be ‘as tough as it is’.

Oh! Adam Thomas, 35, previously joked that he would like to ‘experience’ Strictly’s infamous curse and is now taking part in the BBC dance show with professional partner Luba Mushtuk, 33

Tough: The Waterloo Road star has revealed he received a tearful phone call from his wife Caroline Daly, 32, and explained how he and his wife of six years have struggled to be apart

Family: The actor, who stars in Waterloo Road, married wife Caroline in 2017 and shares children Elsie-Rose, five, and son Teddy, nine

Adam told The sun: ‘Absence definitely makes the heart grow fonder because I’m constantly calling her saying, ‘God, I love you so much.’

“She just called me crying and said, ‘You don’t know how much it means.’

‘I’m also so used to being at home all the time. We certainly miss each other. It’s the biggest emotional rollercoaster you can imagine.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought it would be as tough as it is.”

The actor, who stars in Waterloo Road, married wife Caroline in 2017 and they share children Elsie-Rose, five, and son Teddy, nine.

Before signing up to appear on the dancing show, Adam previously joked about the Strictly curse.

He reportedly said, “Bring it on. I like a bit of glitz and glamour. I just want to experience the Strictly curse.’