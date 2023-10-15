Got a first edition Winnie The Pooh book? You’re on to a WINNER

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Winnie the Pooh returns to the Hundred Acre Wood in a new authorized sequel, and his latest adventures are expected to add to the value of the original book series, published a century ago.

Winnie The Pooh began life as Edward Bear, a first birthday gift from author AA Milne to his son Christopher Robin in 1921. The bear became the inspiration for the 1926 book Winnie The Pooh with illustrator EH Shepard helping to bring the magical world of Pooh and friends to life.

The first book cost seven shillings and sixpence (37.5p). Today, a first edition of this Methuen book in optimal condition can sell for £3,500 or more, ten thousand times its original price.

Christiaan Jonkers, owner of Jonkers Rare Books dealership in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, believes the new book, Tales From The Forest by Jane Riordan with illustrations by Mark Burgess, could increase demand for Milne’s classic stories.

He says: ‘The latest adventures are unlikely to become collectors’ items. However, there is something magical about the double act of AA Milne and EH Shepard that has a timeless appeal. He has steadily increased values ​​as a new generation discovers Pooh. Collectors like to buy first edition books.

Inspiration: Winnie The Pooh began life as Edward Bear, a first birthday gift from author AA Milne to his son Christopher Robin in 1921.

Jonkers says that ideally you want an edition with a dust jacket, as this can double the value. These were often discarded upon purchase or fell apart over time.

The condition of the book is critical to investors and the best copies are immaculate and described as “new” by dealers. For Winnie The Pooh, even if the book is barely touched, it will only be described as “okay.” The lowest investment quality is “very good”, meaning it reads with light wear. Anything torn or scribbled is rarely investment quality, but can still be enjoyed.

You can buy a “very good” 1926 Winnie The Pooh for under £1,000 without a dust jacket, and an “excellent” copy for £2,000, or £3,500 with that all-important dust jacket. Rare copies can cost even more.

Grading means that it is important to see the book first-hand, if possible, when purchasing, rather than relying on a description from an auction website or an unknown buyer.

Lucas Boulding, bookseller at Adrian Harrington Rare Books dealership in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, recommends checking that the dealer is a member of the Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association or the Provincial Booksellers’ Fair Association, as this is a sign of quality and should ensure that the rating is correct. correct.

Although the 1926 classic marked Pooh’s first starring role, its 1928 sequel became another collector’s item: The House At Pooh Corner. But Jonkers believes that amateur collectors may need expert guidance not only in determining whether they have a first edition, but also what type of first edition.

First editions are sought after because they are the first print run before the publisher has any idea how well the author will sell (if at all), so there are usually fewer copies in the print run. The first printings of Winnie The Pooh and The House At Pooh Corner produced 32,000 and 75,000 copies respectively.

Look for the “first publication” and “first printing” dates on the copyright page to see if the book was previously published.

Jonkers has a first edition of The House At Pooh Corner on sale for £35,000, one of 20 oversized vellum-bound deluxe editions signed by the author and illustrator. He says: ‘Signed copies are especially valuable. Even a standard first edition of Winnie The Pooh in pristine condition without a dust jacket, which is normally worth £2,000, can reach £5,000 if signed by the author and illustrator.

A 1976 Winnie The Pooh, published on the book’s 50th anniversary and signed by the author’s son, Christopher Milne, could be worth £1,250.

Specialized book auction websites, such as AbeBooks, Biblio, and Amazon-owned ViaLibri, offer guidance on book prices and sellers.

Boulding cites another great couple of writers and illustrators: Roald Dahl and Quentin Blake. He says: “When Puffin changed the Dahl books this year to make them politically correct (removing words like ‘fat’ and ‘ugly’) it created a boom in demand for back editions.”

Their joint biggest hit was The BFG, published by Cape in 1982. A mint first edition sells for £650, or £5,000 if signed by Dahl and Blake. A 1964 first edition of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory illustrated by Joseph Schindelman in good condition can fetch £4,000.