Growing demands for Anthony Albanese’s resignation intensify following Voice referendum failure

Ordinary Australians have joined political leaders and social commentators in calling for Anthony Albanese to resign as Prime Minister.

The calls come after Mr Albanese suffered a resounding defeat in Saturday night’s Voice referendum, with all six states voting no.

Sky News commentator Andrew Bolt urged the Prime Minister to throw in the towel while South Australia’s Opposition Leader David Speirs joined the chorus.

A referendum defeat has already toppled leaders around the world, with British Prime Minister David Cameron resigning after Brexit in 2016.

“Some people say he should resign,” Mr. Speirs said.

“He should resign because the damage he has done to our country and to the very fabric of what it means to be Australian is, frankly, heartbreaking.”

“The Prime Minister should think about his future. I don’t think he will resign, but there are international precedents there.

Columnist Simon Benson wrote in The Australian: “The failure of the referendum does not necessarily spell doom for leadership. »

“But the question is whether there is a residual effect that speaks to a broader question of political skill and judgment.”

“Does what was exposed by The Voice reveal something endemic about Albanese’s handling of big issues? »

Ordinary Australians have joined us and demanded that Mr Albanese tender his resignation immediately.

“Albanians have demonstrated their hatred for Australia and our Constitution. Albanians MUST RESIGN,” one wrote on social media platform X.

“It’s a good day to live in Australia,” added another.

“The only thing that would improve the situation would be for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to resign, for plunging this country into such a divisive fiasco.”

A third wrote: “What if Albanese was looking for a way forward for ALL Australians and how he could tackle bigger issues like cost of living, health and housing rather than being totally distracted.”

“Albanians should resign and withdraw.”

Bolt led the calls on Saturday night, saying Mr Albanese “should go” after subjecting the country to the “poison” of the referendum.

“I just wonder now how Anthony Albanese can remain prime minister,” he said.

“I mean, he put us through this nightmare. He wasted almost $400 million of taxpayers’ money (on the referendum).

Sky News’ Andrew Bolt called for Anthony Albanese to resign after a resounding defeat in the Voice to Parliament referendum, which he said had divided the country

The Yes campaign lost the referendum 90 minutes after polling closed in every state except Western Australia.

Bolt said the result was “wonderful”. “I think Australians have seen through the lies of the Yes campaign.”

Conservative commentator Prue MacSween has joined the call for Mr Albanese to resign, suggesting he “think about his future as prime minister” after large numbers of Labor voters turned against the Prime Minister.

Ms MacSween said if Mr Albanese did not resign Labor would have no chance at the next election.

“He might want to tough it out. I think it will be business as usual, but Anthony Albanese needs to think about his future as Prime Minister,” she wrote.

“If he doesn’t do it, many voters will. A large number of Labor seats voted NO.

“They rejected his judgment, his despicable defrauding of the Australian people, the fact that he showed us all disdain, refused to explain the details (and) treated us all with contempt.”

Mr Albanese spoke to reporters after the referendum failure and renewed his pledge to continue fighting for the rights of Aboriginal Australians.

“Even though the outcome tonight is not what I hoped for, I absolutely respect the decision of the Australian people and the democratic process that made it possible,” he said.

“When we reflect on everything that is happening in the world today, we can all be grateful that decisions are made peacefully and on an equal footing.

“We argued for this change not out of convenience but out of conviction, because this is what people deserve from their government.

“When you do hard things, when you aim high, sometimes you fail. And tonight we recognize, understand and respect what we have. As Prime Minister, I will always accept responsibility for the decisions I make, and I do so tonight.

Prue MacSween said if Mr Albanese did not resign, voters would fire him at the next election.

