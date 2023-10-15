Massive Brawl Erupts in the Ring as Logan Paul Emerges Victorious Against Dillon Danis, Who Attempted to Tackle Him Down

Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis in their highly anticipated fight Saturday night

He won the fight by disqualification after Danis tried to tackle him to the ground.

Mail Sport’s new boxing podcast The hook ‘ will be available every Tuesday

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Logan Paul’s fight with Dillon Danis descended into chaos after the MMA star attempted to take down his opponent with a jiu-jitsu move during the final round of their fight in Manchester on Saturday night.

Security was forced to swarm the ring to separate the two fighters, with Paul’s corner heading to the canvas to defend their fighter. Danis’ team joined them in the ring as a massive brawl broke out.

Security herded the two fighters back to their corners, with a sea of ​​bodyguards between them. Danis was heard shouting in front of me in a “jiu-jitsu” fight while the arena shouted “I predict a riot.”

Once things were settled, Michael Buffer announced that Paul had won the fight by disqualification. Danis wasn’t exactly impressed, shaking his head before storming out of the ring.

Losing was not an option for Logan Paul. Not after the emotional turmoil Dillon Danis put his fiancée Nina Agdal through in the build-up to their highly anticipated fight.

A massive brawl broke out at the end of the Logan Paul – Dillon Danis fight on Saturday

This was sparked by Danis trying to tackle Paul to the ground in the final moments of the fight.

Security swarmed the ring in chaotic scenes as the fight descended into anarchy.

It was a wild end to a fight that saw Paul’s fiancée targeted by Danis in the build-up.

You could see the anger and hatred in Paul’s eyes as he made his way to the ring. Violence was the only thing that worried the 28-year-old. There was no way he was going to let Danis humiliate him and his partner any further.

So beating the MMA star is exactly what Paul did. It might not have been pretty and it might not have been a classic performance, but Paul got the job done – ending the contest by disqualification.

Paul was overcome with emotion after the fight, shouting “come on” before saying: “I forgave Dillon before this fight started. But he called himself a real fighter? What are you talking about? Hey McGregor, I got your dog on a leash and took her for a walk! Who is the real fighter now? If Dillon pays me his full purse, I’ll do it in MMA too.

He added: “It’s a hobby for me. I’m a WWE Superstar. I’m going back to WWE. I have my eye on something, on someone. I’m an American boy. I want this American title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once and I’m coming for this championship. Maybe if Conor McGregor wants to defend his female dog, I’ll face him next year.

Paul’s fight with Danis was a completely one-sided defeat. Danis talked about a good match before his Saturday night fight, but failed to deliver. He spent more time talking to Paul in the ring than punching him.

Meanwhile, Paul looked much more energetic than in his previous fights. It’s no surprise that the WWE star came out of the corner, throwing several lefts and right hands to the body.

There’s no denying that his training for KSI and Floyd Mayweather involved rigorous drills, but those fights were more about gaining exposure and building his profile. Whereas this fight against Danis was about his manhood.

However, it didn’t take long for Logan, cut off from Thursday’s press conference, to start crying. This did not prevent him from chaining combinations in the second round.

Paul recorded a victory over Danis, dominating his opponent and rival over six rounds

Danis offered virtually no threats to Paul during the fight itself.

His pitiful attempt to tackle Paul to the ground at the end saw Danis disqualified.

But Paul’s combinations caused Danis very little trouble, as the WWE star failed to plant his feet and connect effectively. Nevertheless, he won at every turn.

After throwing virtually no punches, Danis decided to taunt Paul by lying on the ground during the third round of the fight. The referee was forced to signal “no knockdown”.

Danis continued to mock Paul by asking the WWE star to face him in a jiu-jitsu match in the middle of their fight. Paul was clearly irritated and shook his head before following up with a left jab.

It wasn’t long before Danis gave up boxing and resorted to jiu-jitsu. Paul was furious and could be seen shouting in the MMA stars’ corner as they taunted him from ringside.

But it was in the final round that things descended into chaos. Danis attempted to tackle Paul to the ground before knocking the WWE star off the ground. Paul then retreated to his corner before his team climbed the ropes. Danis charged Paul’s corner team and started swinging. Suddenly, security took the canvas.