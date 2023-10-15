Critical Recall Alert: Multiple Incidents Reported with Kmart Furniture Item

<!–

Kmart has issued another recall of a popular piece of furniture sitting in living rooms across the country after more dangerous incidents were reported.

The metal chairs were first recalled in 2016 after a defect was discovered inside the chair legs that could cause “entrapment or laceration.”

The retail giant was forced to issue another recall on Thursday after “several incidents” were recently reported.

“At Kmart, we take the quality and safety of our products very seriously, which is why we are reissuing a product safety recall from 2016,” a Kmart spokesperson said.

“Several incidents have occurred since the recall was initiated, so we strongly encourage customers to seek an appropriate solution.”

Retail giant Kmart has issued another recall of a popular piece of furniture found in living rooms across the country after more dangerous incidents were reported.

The metal chairs were first recalled in 2016 after a defect was discovered inside the chair legs that could cause "entrapment or laceration."

The metal chairs – available in red, white and black – were sold in stores across the country starting in July 2014, but were pulled from shelves in March 2016 after the first recall notice was issued.

Customers are encouraged to return the chairs for a full refund to any Kmart store.

Alternatively, they can request a free plug insertion kit which can be used to repair the problem and make the chairs safe to use.

No proof of purchase is required to receive the plug kit.

Chairs affected by the recall can be identified by a key code located on a sticker under the chair and include those marked with codes 42024705, 42122609 and 42127949.

Customers can contact Kmart customer service for more information.