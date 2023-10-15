🔴 Live: Israel prepares ground assault on Gaza as Palestinians flee

Sun. Oct 15th, 2023

    Desperate Palestinians scrambled for escape from northern Gaza Saturday or huddled by the thousands at a main hospital in the target zone in hopes it would be spared, as Israel intensified warnings of an imminent offensive by air, ground and sea following Hamas militants’ deadly rampage in Israel a week ago. Israel dropped leaflets from the air and redoubled warnings on social media for more than 1 million Gaza residents to move south, while Hamas urged people to stay in their homes. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT + 2).

