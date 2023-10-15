Sun. Oct 15th, 2023

    Epstein Victim Who Testified Against Ghislaine Maxwell Has Died—and Her Family Wants Answers

    Epstein Victim Who Testified Against Ghislaine Maxwell Has Died—and Her Family Wants Answers

    Carolyn Andriano, a victim of sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein whose testimony was crucial to putting away his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, has died.

    There was no obituary or funeral service after she passed away earlier this year, and police in West Palm Beach, Florida, opened an investigation into her death. After The Daily Beast reached out for comment, police spokesman Mike Jachles told us that the investigation was concluding and that Carolyn died of an accidental overdose.

    The 36-year-old mother-of-five had planned to start a new chapter in North Carolina, at a new house with a fireplace and half-acre lot with a chicken coop. Carolyn and her husband, John Pitts, had purchased the property just weeks before she was found unresponsive in a West Palm Beach hotel room on May 23.

