Tess Daly stuns Strictly Come Dancing fans with an eye-catching cut-out dress as she takes to the stage for week four of the live shows

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Angela Rippon

Age: 78

Profession: Journalist

Angela says: ‘Having been a Strictly fan since day one and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, as I’m about to turn 79. But I’m looking forward to the challenge and perhaps the opportunity to learn to dance the Argentine Tango.’

Amanda Abbington

Age: 49

Profession: Actress

Amanda says: ‘I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually very shy and self-conscious, so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things.”

Layton Williams

Age: 28

Profession: Actor

Layton says: ‘Absolutely exciting to confirm that I will be taking part in Britain’s most iconic dancing competition! It’s time to take it to the ballroom. I’m so excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!’

Age: 53

Profession: Journalist

Krishnan says: ‘I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused that I’m joining Strictly on the basis of ‘You only live once!’ I can’t wait to start dancing, but I’m a little worried about my general decline.”

Age: 40

Profession: Comedian and radio host

Eddy says: ‘WOW. Anyone who knows me understands that music and dance are so important and central to who I am. I’m so incredibly proud and honored that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 team. I promise I’ll give you everything I’ve got. This is going to be a VIBE.

Angela Scanlon

Age: 39

Profession: TV presenter

Angela says:I’m not particularly fit, I have no idea how my pelvic floor will react to this dancing. I’ve never danced, apart from drunkenly jiving at a wedding!’

Age: 26

Profession: Documentary maker and former Love Island star

Zara says: ‘I’m so excited to be part of the world of Strictly! I grew up watching it every year with my grandma and she was the biggest Strictly fan. We danced around the house and I have such fond memories of that time in my life.”

Adam Thomas

Age: 34

Profession: Actor and presenter

Adam says: ‘I can’t dance to save my life, but I like to learn and laugh with my professional. Take me to the dance floor… I can’t wait!’

Nikita Kanda

Age: 27

Profession: Radio and TV presenter

Nikita says: ‘I can’t believe I’m taking part in Strictly. This is a dream come true. I still pinch myself. I don’t think it will really sink in until I hit the dance floor. I can’t wait to get glammed up and go out. Throw the glitter on me!’

Age: 22

Profession: Coronation Street star

Ellie says: ‘It still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to do Strictly!! It’s always been a dream of mine, so I guess dreams really do come true!!!!’

Jody Cundy

Age: 44

Profession: Paralympic champion

Jody says: ‘I’m looking forward to the challenge and pushing myself out of my comfort zone, especially because I’m always the last one on the dance floor. I can’t wait to get started and put on the glitter and sequins.’

Age: 20

Profession: EastEnders star and model

Bobby says: ‘I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly line-up, I can’t wait to start training as a professional dancer and add a few moves to my locker. I look forward to performing for everyone.”

Nigel Harman

Age: 49

Profession: Actor

Nigel says: ‘I’m amazed, excited and terrified to be doing Strictly. As an armchair fan of the show, I watched in awe as people twisted and turned around the screen. And now it’s my turn…gulp!’

Age: 57

Profession: Announcer and ex-tennis player

Annabel says: ‘I’ve always loved watching Strictly and can’t quite believe I’m going to be part of this magical show – swapping tennis balls for glitter balls and I’m looking forward to finding some joy in the process.’