Trump Is Becoming ‘David Duke Without the Baggage’

The New Abnormal co-hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy say Donald Trump’s latest remarks about undocumented immigrants “poisoning the blood of our country” show he is no longer just playing footsie with white supremacists but fully embracing them.

“There is literally no way to listen to that and not hear white supremacy,” Moodie says. “I don’t know what pretzel the Republicans would try and put themselves into but again we can go back to earlier and they nominated a man who said, ‘I’m David Duke without the baggage.’”

