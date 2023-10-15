Sun. Oct 15th, 2023

    News

    Trump Is Becoming ‘David Duke Without the Baggage’

    By

    Oct 15, 2023 , , , ,
    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

    The New Abnormal co-hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy say Donald Trump’s latest remarks about undocumented immigrants “poisoning the blood of our country” show he is no longer just playing footsie with white supremacists but fully embracing them.

    “There is literally no way to listen to that and not hear white supremacy,” Moodie says. “I don’t know what pretzel the Republicans would try and put themselves into but again we can go back to earlier and they nominated a man who said, ‘I’m David Duke without the baggage.’”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

