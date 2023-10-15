A Reuters journalist died after his crew was struck by Israeli artillery

A journalist’s car burns after it was hit by Israeli shelling in the Alma al-Shaab border village with Israel, South Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah died in an artillery strike near the Israel-Lebanon border.The news agency told Insider that two other journalists were injured in the attack on Friday.The crew was struck while filming a livestream video for Reuters, which has since been removed.

A Reuters journalist died following an Israeli artillery strike near the Israel-Lebanon border on Friday, a horrific incident captured on video that underscores the dangers of covering the intensifying conflict.

The news agency confirmed in a statement that its videographer Issam Abdallah was killed when his crew was struck, a moment captured during a livestream. The video has since been taken down.

Journalists Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh also sustained injuries and are seeking medical care, Reuters said in a statement.

A Reuters spokesperson told Insider: “We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed. Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live signal. Our thoughts are with their families at this terrible time.”

They added: “We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.”

The Israel Defense Force told Insider that on Friday afternoon, Hezbollah had fired at locations along Israel’s border with Lebanon. Following an anti-tank missile launch that hit an Israeli security fence near Hanita, the IDF said, “IDF soldiers suspected a terrorist infiltration into Israeli territory and, in response, used tank and artillery fire to prevent the infiltration.”

The IDF added: “A number of hours later, a report was received that during the incident, journalists were injured in the area. The incident is under review.”

Reuters’ journalist Issam Abdallah takes a selfie picture while working in Maras, Turkey, February 11, 2023.

REUTERS/Issam Abdallah

The artillery attack was recorded during a Reuters livestream near the Lebanon-Israel border on Friday morning, although the camera wasn’t pointing toward the area that was hit and the video didn’t show the incident.

During the livestream, a loud, piercing bang could be heard as the rocket apparently struck the area. It’s followed by screams as smoke and debris cloud the area.

A woman can be heard shouting, asking “What happened?” and screaming, “I can’t feel my legs!” repeatedly. A man’s voice is also heard in the background, screaming and swearing.

Reuters took the livestream offline on Friday shortly after the incident.

LIVE VIDEO REMOVAL: We have removed a live feed of the Lebanon-Israel border due to graphic content. You can find full coverage of the situation here: https://t.co/QJ0TSxaNHO — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2023

At least 10 deaths of journalists covering the current conflict in Israel and Gaza have been recorded, according to the nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists, as the war continues to unfold after Hamas’ surprise terrorist attacks in Israel last weekend. The attack killed more than 1,300 Israelis. Subsequent Israeli air strikes on Gaza, meanwhile, have now killed more than 2,200 people, including hundreds of children.

Read the original article on Business Insider