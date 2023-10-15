Large police presence observed as officers gather at Hyde Park for Pro-Palestine rally in Sydney

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Police officers have invaded Hyde Park, in the heart of Sydney, to quell an unauthorized pro-Palestinian demonstration which is expected to begin later today.

Hundreds of protesters descended on Sydney’s CBD with signs demanding an end to “Israeli apartheid” and a “ceasefire” in Gaza.

In a show of force, more than 1,000 police officers are ready to deal with protesters after tense scenes erupted at a similar rally on Monday night, as the Sydney Opera House was lit up in blue and white in sign of support for Israel.

Shocking footage from the event showed participants chanting anti-Semitic slogans, including “gas the Jews” and “f*** Israel”, and throwing flares.

Hundreds of demonstrators are expected to flock to the CBD on Sunday afternoon to protest further bloodshed in the Middle East following Hamas militants’ attack on Israel last week.

Sunday’s protest was initially planned as a march through the streets of Sydney, starting at City Hall, but was abandoned days later in favor of a static demonstration after organizers failed to secure authorization of the gathering.

The authorization requires organizers to submit a request for approval at least seven days before the rally.

Protesters gathered from midday, holding signs expressing solidarity and support for the Palestinians.

“Chris Minns wanted to ban support for the Palestinians – he chose the wrong fight, free Palestine,” read one woman’s homemade sign.

New South Wales Police this week announced increased security measures and “extraordinary powers” after Premier Chris Minns pledged to crack down on protest activity.

These powers, which allow police to search protesters without cause and arrest people who refuse to identify themselves, were introduced after the 2005 Cronulla riots.

The Daily Mail Australia witnessed a huge police presence on Sunday afternoon, with mounted police patrolling the streets.

Four men who were in a car displaying Palestinian flags were stopped and searched in front of the Jewish synagogue by police on motorcycles before being released.

A man waves a Palestinian flag in central Sydney

New South Wales Police announced increased security measures this week after Premier Chris Minns pledged to crack down on protest activity.

Event co-organizer Amal Naser said the decision to make the protest static was due to legal issues obtaining police protection.

“We will organize a static demonstration. We are going to make it known loud and clear and we are not going to give in to the pressure we are under from the police and the prime minister,” she said on Thursday.

“We fully intend to walk next week and every week thereafter for as long as we need to.”

Ms Naser said the protest was aimed at showing support for “what is happening in Gaza right now”.

She said event organizers had been warned they were unlikely to gain approval for future protests but would challenge those decisions in the Supreme Court.

Mr Minns was criticized for failing to end Monday’s violent protest as disturbing photos of demonstrators burning the Israeli flag emerged.

Meanwhile, an Israeli supporter was arrested as he went to display a blue and white flag, sparking widespread outrage.

“I really want to make it clear to the Jewish community that I want to apologize specifically to them, on behalf of the Government and myself as Premier of New South Wales,” Mr Minns said.

On Sunday, police on horseback and bicycles patrolled Hyde Park and stood outside the Jewish synagogue.

A group of men holding a Palestinian flag arrived shortly after, standing in front of the police, holding the fabric in silence.

While a tense scene erupted outside the Sydney Opera House during a similar protest last week, Sunday’s protest began peacefully as New South Wales police exercised their presence, with hundreds of agents stationed around the park.

Protesters lined up in rows and bowed to Mecca as they began the event with traditional Islamic prayers.

Elsewhere, hundreds of people gathered at the State Library in Melbourne for another pro-Palestinian rally.