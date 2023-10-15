Taylor Swift plays Cupid for pal Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper by ‘loaning them her Rhode Island mansion’ to boost their blossoming romance

<!–

Taylor Swift writes about love and sings about love, so it’s no surprise that she tries to play matchmaker every now and then.

The 33-year-old superstar who is in the “getting to know you” phase with NFL star Travis Kelce, 34, has reportedly helped a new relationship blossom.

The singer, who is on a break from her Eras tour, has reportedly offered her Rhode Island mansion to Gigi Hadid, 28, and celebrity Bradley Cooper, 48, so they can get to know each other away from the public eye.

“Taylor is a true romantic and loves to play cupid for her friends,” a source told the BBC Mirror.

Cupid: Taylor Swift, 33, reportedly plays Cupid for new celebrity couple (pictured in Los Angeles on Wednesday)

Mansion: Taylor has reportedly offered the use of her Rhode Island mansion to Gigi Hadid, 28, and Bradley Cooper, 48, so they can get to know each other better away from the public eye. The pair were linked for the first time earlier this month

“Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own property in New York, they wanted a more private place to spend time getting to know each other,” the insider claimed.

“Taylor was more than happy to help. She said the door to her house is always open to them.”

The 11,000-square-foot home in Tony Watch Hill includes eight bedrooms, eight fireplaces and a rear pool and features 700 feet of shoreline overlooking Little Narragansett Bay.

The Shake It Off singer has used the house to host her legendary Fourth of July parties, where Gigi has been a guest in the past.

Gigi has also been part of some of Taylor’s infamous girls’ nights.

Bradley and Gigi, who reportedly started seeing each other earlier this month, were apparently introduced by the A Star Is Born director’s ex-partner, Irina Shayk, 37.

“Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry,” a source said Elle.

“Gigi and Irina have been close over the years working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but in social settings it has always been amicable.”

Gigi is mum to daughter Khai, three, who she shares with ex Zayn Malik, 30.

Bradley and Irina share daughter Lea, six.

Being parents is reportedly something that brought Bradley and Gigi together.

Friends: Taylor and Gigi have been friends for several years and have participated in some of Taylor’s infamous girls’ nights

Gigi and Bradley were reportedly introduced by his ex Irina Shayk; Irina and Bradley seen in 2019

“He pursued her,” a source told the newspaper, “and she was definitely interested and excited.”

“They’ve been seeing each other casually, but it’s extremely new,” the insider explained, revealing that Gigi isn’t looking for anything serious.

“They have a lot in common, and both have to do with being parents in the industry.”

“She wants to act and is intrigued by Bradley’s perspective and guidance. It’s very informal at the moment.’