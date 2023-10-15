WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

South Australia is set to introduce an Indigenous voice at state level while Victoria pushes for a treaty with First Nations people despite losing the referendum.

South African Prime Minister Peter Malinauskas has legislated the Uluru Declaration in its entirety, which includes the Voice, the Treaty and the Truth.

The government is expected to hold elections for delegates to the state-based Indigenous Voice next March.

But the results of Saturday’s referendum led to calls from the opposition for Malinauskas’ government to reverse its commitment.

Australia has voted no to the proposed change to the constitution, with all states rejecting the proposal and only the ACT voting yes as vote counting continues.

South African opposition leader David Speirs criticized the prime minister for his government’s efforts.

South Australian Prime Minister Peter Malinauskas (pictured) has legislated the Uluru Declaration in full.

“South Australians have clearly voted against a vote in Parliament and it is now up to Peter Malinauskas to explain where to go from here,” he said.

Mr Spiers, who announced his opposition to the National Voice in July, said the referendum result was “particularly dismal in the suburbs and areas where people are struggling to pay their bills”.

He was joined by SA One Nation MP Sarah Game, who intends to introduce a bill in the coming week to repeal the state-based Voice.

“An overwhelming majority of South Australians voted no to The Voice,” she said in a statement following the referendum result.

“The division caused by the Voice referendum was sad to see and experience. ‘

“There is no room for leftovers with South Australia’s legal voice.”

Ms Game instead called for a “support plan based on needs, not race or heritage”.

The Voice of the State of SA will be able to provide advice to government on issues affecting First Nations people.

The body will meet with the government twice a year.

Like Voice’s national proposal, SA Voice will not have the power to veto policies and laws or force Parliament to act.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in South Africa can nominate a candidate for the Voice of the State between 22 January 2024 and 12 February 2024.

It will then be put to a vote which will take place on March 16.

Meanwhile, Victoria continued its treaty process with First Nations people after Daniel Andrews introduced the reforms.

Australia voted no to Indigenous Voice, with all states rejecting the proposal and only the ACT voting yes as vote counting continues (photo, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese)

South Australian One Nation MP Sarah Game (pictured) intends to introduce a bill in the coming week to repeal the state-based Voice.

The state is relatively advanced in treaty discussions, the most advanced in Australia.

The Treaty Act, which is Australia’s first ever treaty law, was passed by both houses of the Victorian Parliament in June 2018 and came into force on 1 August 2018.

He paved the way for treaty negotiations and established an agreement between the Assembly of First Peoples and the State to develop protocols to give practical application to the guiding principles outlined in Advancing the Treaty Process with the Aboriginal people of Victoria.

Australia is one of the only Commonwealth countries that does not have a treaty with its First Nations peoples.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney addressed the nation in Parliament after the Voice referendum was called.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that while this was not the outcome he had hoped for, he respected the overwhelming decision of the Australian people.

Victoria will continue its treaty process with First Nations people after former premier Daniel Andrews (pictured) introduced the reforms.

“As we reflect on everything that is happening in the world today, we can all be grateful that here in Australia we make big decisions peacefully and as equals, with one voice, a value,” he said.

“I never imagined or even said it would be easy. Very few things in public life are worth it.

Visibly emotional after the result, Mr Albanese pledged his government would continue to fight to improve the lives of Indigenous Australians by working to “close the gap” and advance reconciliation.