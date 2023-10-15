Madonna pays tribute to Israelis and Palestinians as she launches Celebration World Tour: ‘Even though our hearts are broken, our spirits cannot be broken’

<!–

Madonna paid tribute to both Israelis and Palestinians as she kicked off her Celebration World Tour at London’s O2 Arena this weekend.

Hamas carried out a brutal shock invasion of Israel from Gaza last Saturday, breaching the border by land, sea and air and massacring soldiers and civilians alike.

“Citizens of Israel, we are at war,” declared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who retaliated by laying siege to Gaza and bombarding it with airstrikes.

Then this Saturday, Israeli forces launched “local” raids in the Gaza Strip, raising the specter of a full-scale ground invasion of the area of ​​more than two million Palestinians walled by Israel and Egypt.

On stage in Britain that night, Madonna said: ‘A lot of crazy things are happening in the world. What is happening in Israel and Palestine breaks my heart when I see children suffering and the elderly suffering.”

With her voice: Madonna paid tribute to both Israelis and Palestinians as she began her Celebration World Tour at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday; in the photo during the concert

Message of hope: The Queen Of Pop added: ‘It’s all heartbreaking, I’m sure you’ll agree – but even though our hearts are broken, our minds can’t be broken’

The Queen Of Pop added: “It’s all heartbreaking, I’m sure you’ll agree – but even though our hearts are broken, our spirits can’t be broken.”

Madonna’s concert came five days after she condemned last weekend’s terror attacks, in which Hamas fighters paraglided into a desert rave for peace and killed at least 260 civilians near the Iron Wall between Israel and Gaza.

‘What is happening in Israel is devastating. It is heartbreaking to see all these families and especially children being driven onto the streets, attacked and murdered,” she wrote. “Imagine if this happened to you?”

Madonna, who took up the Kabbalah tradition of Jewish mysticism in the 1990s, has made a pilgrimage to Israel and performed in the country several times, even kicking off her MDNA world tour in Tel Aviv in 2012.

As she kicked off her new Celebration World Tour on Saturday night, she also addressed the shocking health crisis she faced this summer, revealing on stage that she “didn’t think she was going to make it” after the near-death experience.

The tour was scheduled to begin in mid-July with a North American leg passing through more than twenty cities in the United States and Canada.

However, that leg had to be postponed after Madonna’s health suffered a sudden decline that struck fear in the hearts of her global fan base.

She spent several days in intensive care after suffering a “serious bacterial infection,” according to her manager.

Throwback: Madonna has performed in Israel several times and even started her MDNA world tour at Tel Aviv’s Ramat Gan Stadium in 2012 (photo)

Retro: Madonna, who took up the Kabbalah tradition of Jewish mysticism in 1996, is depicted as early as 1993 at a concert in Tel Aviv

A report in Radaronline sensationally claimed that she had suffered acute septic shock and was revived with Narcan, which is commonly used to treat overdoses.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it, and neither did my doctors,” she said on stage Saturday. “That’s why I woke up with all my kids around me.”

She said emotionally: ‘I forgot five days of my life, or my death, I don’t really know where I was. But the angels protected me. And my children were there. And my kids always save me, every time.”

The mother of six added: “If you want to know how I got through it and how I survived, I thought, I have to be there for my children. I have to survive for them.”