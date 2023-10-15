Taylor Swift ‘doesn’t want to be a distraction’ for Travis Kelce when she watches him play for Kansas City Chiefs – but WILL go to more games around her Eras tour dates

Taylor Swift has watched three of Travis Kelce’s last four Kansas City Chiefs games

She reportedly plans to move on to more in the future as they continue dating

Taylor Swift plans to attend more Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce games, but worries she could be a distraction for the team moving forward.

Swift has been at three of Kelce’s last four Chiefs games, including Thursday night’s win over Denver Broncos, since it emerged she was dating the NFL star.

Each time she was next to Kelce’s mother Donna and on Thursday she was also talking to his father, Ed.

It appears Swift will attend more games when she can, but US Weekly claims she’s being cautious about the impact her presence could have.

The publication claims Swift won’t attend “every game on the schedule” but would like to cheer him on more often.

“Taylor doesn’t want to distract Travis,” US Weekly told an insider.

“She knows it’s not easy when she comes to his games. It’s a spectacle. She wants to support him and find a balance, but at the same time not distract the team.’

The next game she can attend is a week on Sunday, back at Arrowhead Stadium, when the Chiefs host the Chargers.

There may be only two more matches for Swift before her Eras Tour resumes on November 9 in Buenos Aries.

A week after the game against the Chargers, Kelce and his team will head to Denver for a rematch against the Broncos on October 29.

They will next play the Miami Dolphins in Germany on November 5, four days before playing her first night in Argentina. It seems unlikely that she will go to Europe for that.

Swift is said to have stayed with Kelce in Kansas City until Saturday afternoon before her private jet flew out of Missouri on Saturday afternoon.

And a mystery passenger was seen boarding the plane shortly before it took off. The person was wearing the new Air Jordans released this week, which have been a favorite shoe of Kelce’s in the past.

Kelce and the Chiefs won all three games she came to cheer on him

Kelce was outstanding as the Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 19-8 on Thursday night

Before the Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings last week — the only recent game Swift didn’t go to — Kelce said his romance with Swift had made him feel like he was on top of the world.

“When all the attention comes, it feels like, you know, after the Super Bowl, I was on top of the world and now I’m even more on top of the world,” he said.

“There are a lot of people who care about Taylor for good reason. I have to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.

“We’re learning while the paparazzi are taking pictures everywhere, but that’s part of it.”

Kelce played through the pain barrier for Swift on Thursday night after spraining his ankle against the Vikings, but impressed again in a 19-8 victory.