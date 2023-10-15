Pete Davidson Opens SNL With Emotional Message About Israel and 9/11

via NBC

More than five months after he was originally scheduled to make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut, former cast member Pete Davidson made a triumphant return to Studio 8H on Saturday night with an emotional tribute that won’t soon be forgotten.

The legendary comedy series opted to skip its usual cold open and instead let Davidson speak to the tragic events currently unfolding in Israel. “I know what you’re thinking: Who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson,” the comedian joked. But the timing turned out to be fairly serendipitous.

“In a lot of ways, I am a good person to talk about it because when I was seven years old, my dad was killed in a terrorist attack,” Davidson—whose father was a New York firefighter who died at the World Trade Center on 9/11—explained. “So I know something about what that’s like.”

