Sun. Oct 15th, 2023

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Publicly Display Affection as They Enjoy a Date Night in NYC, Signifying the Start of Their Romance

    By Carly Johnson for Dailymail.com

    Published: 00:50 EDT, October 15, 2023 | Updated: 00:57 EDT, October 15, 2023

    Taylor Swift was spotted holding hands with her new boyfriend Travis Kelce as the duo enjoyed a romantic date night in New York City.

    This is the first time the couple has shown PDA since they started their whirlwind romance last month after the NFL hunk, 34, decided to take his shot with the singer, 33.

    Swift has attended a number of Kansas City Chiefs games, the most recent being the team’s big win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday at their home stadium in Ohio.

    For her night out with Kelce, the Anti-Hero hitmaker looked chic in a gray checked peacoat, styled with black trousers and a matching top.

    With her hand in Kelce’s, Swift carefully strolled along the smooth sidewalk in high heels.

    Meanwhile, the athlete — who made a surprise appearance on SNL — rocked a cream-colored varsity jacket over a white T-shirt and brown pants with sneakers.

    The couple went to eat at Nobu, a luxury restaurant frequented by Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber, among others.

    Date night: Taylor Swift was spotted holding hands with her new boyfriend Travis Kelce as the duo enjoyed a romantic date night in New York City

    This is the first time the couple has shown PDA since they started their whirlwind romance last month after the NFL hunk, 34, decided to take his shot with the singer, 33

