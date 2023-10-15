‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Trailer Teases a Colorful Anime Take on the Battle of the Exes Tale

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

It’s a battle of the exes like you’ve never seen before in the first full look Scott Pilgrim leavesNetflix’s new anime series.

The two-minute teaser for the show, made for television by executive producers and co-showrunners Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, debuted Saturday at New York Comic Con. As part of the hour-long panel, O’Malley and Grabinski not only presented the trailer and teased the series, but also confirmed that Julian Cihi will voice the Katayanagi Twins (Kyle and Ken).

The trailer takes fans back to Toronto “not too long ago” as Scott asks out Ramona Flowers, the “girl of my dreams.” But in order to date her, Scott must defeat her “seven evil exes.” Electric battles and even more electric guitar riffs form a new chapter in the Scott Pilgrim saga, which will see the live-action cast return as their respective characters.

That includes Cera as Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Chris Evans (Lucas Lee), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Brie Larson (Envy Adams), Alison Pill ( Kim Pine), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram), Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves), Johnny Simmons (Young Neil), Mark Webber (Stephen Stills), Mae Whitman (Roxie Richter) and Ellen Wong (Knives) Chau).

The series comes almost twenty years after the beloved graphic novel and thirteen years after the film. Scott Pilgrim versus the world. Speak with The Hollywood Reporter Before the panel, O’Malley and Grabinski spoke about the benefits of having Scott’s stories available in two different mediums to help guide this iteration.

“What I think was really helpful is that the book exists and the movie exists. There was a kind of visual language that is already a starting point. I think when you write scripts that aren’t based on something that doesn’t have pre-existing characters and designs, it could have been a really big challenge,” Grabinski said. “What was helpful is that (Science) SARU were experts on the books. They knew every drawing Bryan had ever done better than he did, and found a way to translate his style into something more palatable to them.

“The short answer is that we didn’t have to do almost anything because they were just working on it. They knew exactly what to do. It was truly a collaboration,” O’Malley added.

Scott pilgrim against the world director, co-writer and producer Edgar Wright serves as executive producer alongside Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel, Michael Bacall and Eunyoung Choi for the anime series. Award-winning animation house Science SARU and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produce for Netflix.

The series begins streaming on Netflix on November 17.