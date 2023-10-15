‘Buddy, Charlo! Tim Tszyu triumphantly retains his WBO super welterweight world title in a thrilling 12-round battle against Brian Mendoza from the US’

Tszyu beats Mendoza in title fight

Australian wins points by decision

He calls his bitter rival Jermell Charlo

Tim Tszyu successfully defended his WBO super welterweight belt for the first time against American Brian Mendoza, with a unanimous points decision victory.

Tszyu produced a dominant performance to retain his world title on the Gold Coast against a dangerous opponent who hardly backed down throughout the fight.

Mendoza came out aggressively at first, but Tszyu stayed calm and started firing off his shots.

“I didn’t expect that from him. I didn’t expect that dynamic to start the fight,” Shawn Porter said on commentary.

“I like this start from Mendoza. He has to start quickly.

Tim Tszyu defeated American Brian Mendoza to win with scores of 116-111, 116-112 and 117-111.

Tszyu looked like he could finish his opponent several times during this blockbuster fight.

The Australian picked his moments and began racking up rounds against the American, including a huge uppercut in the fifth that cut his opponent open.

Tszyu rocked Mendoza again in the seventh with a similar shot, but the American remained on his feet.

The undefeated Australian pushed for the finish late in the fight, but Mendoza managed to hang on at the final bell.

Tszyu earned the unanimous decision on all three judges’ scorecards 116-111, 116-112 and 117-111 in what will likely be his last fight on Australian soil for some time.

“Charlo!” Tszyu shouted after the fight, referring to his longtime rival.

“Where are you, buddy?”

‘Come and get it…’

“Let’s prove to everyone who is the king of this division.”

Tszyu called out rival Jermell Charlo after the fight, insisting both men should prove who is the king of the division.

Tszyu says Gold Coast fight will be his last on Australian soil before heading to the United States

When asked if he thought Charlo would take him up on his offer, Tszyu seemed certain he would.

“Of course, man, he fought Canelo, the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world,” he said.

“He’s the best at 154, but let’s prove to everyone who the king of the division really is.”

Tszyu said this would be his last outing in Australia before heading overseas for fights in Las Vegas. He said it again after today’s victory.

“This is my last hurray, and we finished strong and I hope we can go to Vegas together,” he said.

“See you in Vegas!” »