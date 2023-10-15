Gaza Toll Soars: Over 2,300 Lives Lost, Urgent Appeal for Humanitarian Aid”

NNA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced this morning an increase in the number of martyrs in the Gaza Strip to 2,239, the latest being 15 martyrs in the shelling of Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.

According to the ministry, in the Gaza Strip, more than 2,329 Palestinians have been martyred, and the number of injured has risen to 9,042 with various injuries during the ongoing aggression on Gaza.

The increase in the number of martyrs and the injured comes as the occupation and its aircraft continue to carry out brutal shelling operations against Palestinian civilians. Homes are being targeted in various areas of the Gaza Strip, in addition to the shelling of convoys of displaced people from the north to the south of Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health had announced last night its struggle due to a crisis resulting from a shortage of medicines, equipment, and resources, amid the rising and increasing numbers of the injured. The ministry has entered a stage of prioritization among the wounded after intensifying its efforts to the maximum capacity.

Gaza#39;s Ministry of Health states that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression for the past 8 days surpasses the number of casualties from the 2014 war, which lasted 51 days

UN rapporteur warns Palestinians are at risk of ldquo;ethnic cleansingrdquo;

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, warned of a quot;serious riskquot; of collective ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. She stated, ldquo;There is a serious risk that what we are witnessing may be a repetition of the Nakba of 1948 and the setback of 1967, but on a larger scale. The international community must do everything possible to prevent this from happening again.rdquo;

Reuters quoted an unnamed US official stating that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh today, Sunday, with Israel prepared to initiate a ground invasion of Gaza.

He added, ldquo;Gaza knows that we were very generous with the time we gave them. We have given sufficient warning for over 25 hours.rdquo;

He stated, ldquo;I cannot confirm more than we have confirmed, but now is the right time for the residents of Gaza to leave.rdquo;

He pointed out that the area surrounding the Gaza Strip is full of quot;hundreds of thousands of reserve unitsquot; preparing for various tasks.

UNRWA calls on Israeli Authorities to protect all civilians sheltering in UNRWA premises across the Gaza Strip, including those in northern Gaza and Gaza City. nbsp;

Despite the order to evacuate more than 1 million persons from northern Gaza and Gaza City to the southern Gaza Strip, many, particularly pregnant women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities, will not be able to flee the area. They have no choice and must be protected at all times. nbsp;

Wars have rules. Civilians, hospitals, schools, clinics and United Nations premises cannot be a target.nbsp;

UNRWA is sparing no efforts to advocate with parties to the conflicts to meet their obligations under international law to protect civilians, including those seeking refuge in UNRWA shelters.

UNRWA shelters in Gaza and northern Gaza are no longer safe. This is unprecedented. nbsp;

This war should be no exception, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, including United Nations buildings, applies to this conflict too.

As the war started , which resulted in the killing of 1,300 Israelis, enters its ninth day, Israeli airstrikes intensify on the Gaza Strip. The toll of the Israeli aggression as of this Sunday morning has reached over 2,329 martyrs and 9,042 injured. In response, the resistance targeted Israeli towns, including Greater Tel Aviv and Ashkelon, with rockets.

While the Israeli occupation continues to amass its forces and prepare for a ground incursion amidst the forced displacement and massacres it is carrying out against families in Gaza, the American newspaper quot;The New York Times,quot; quoting three senior Israeli army officers whose identities were not disclosed, confirmed that the Israeli army postponed its planned ground incursion into the Gaza Strip for several days ldquo;due to adverse weather conditions.rdquo;

As the humanitarian situation worsens in the besieged enclave, the Israeli army announced that its forces are preparing to expand their attacks on Gaza and carry out a wide range of operational plans, combining air, sea, and ground attacks, while mobilizing hundreds of thousands of reserve soldiers.

