Hezbollah: European Satellite Company Complicit with Israeli Enemy in Brutal Gaza War

Hezbollahrsquo;s Media Relations Office has issued Sunday a stern statement denouncing a recent decision that has dealt a severe blow to Palestinian media.

ldquo;In the midst of a ruthless campaign by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people, the European satellite operator, Eutelsat, opted to cease broadcasting of the Al-Aqsa satellite channel. This action aims to prevent the world from witnessing the oppression faced by Palestinians, ultimately challenging the Western worldrsquo;s professed commitment to media neutrality and freedom of expression,rdquo; the statement read.

Hezbollah accuses Eutelsat of ldquo;shamelessly collaborating with the Israeli enemy in its ongoing brutal conflict against defenseless Palestinian civilians.rdquo; Furthermore, Hezbollah views this move as a ldquo;deliberate attempt to obscure the atrocities committed by Zionist forces, which are increasingly coming to light on the global stage. They also draw a connection to the tragic killing of journalists in Gaza and Lebanon.

Hezbollahrsquo;s statement firmly condemns the unjust decision and underscores ldquo;unwavering support for Al-Aqsa Channel, as well as all independent media outlets dedicated to uncovering the truth behind the occupationrsquo;s actions and shedding light on its crimes to the world.rdquo; —nbsp;Al-Manar English Website

