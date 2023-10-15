Sun. Oct 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hezbollah: European Satellite Company Complicit with Israeli Enemy in Brutal Gaza War

    By

    Oct 15, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    Hezbollahrsquo;s Media Relations Office has issued Sunday a stern statement denouncing a recent decision that has dealt a severe blow to Palestinian media.

    ldquo;In the midst of a ruthless campaign by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people, the European satellite operator, Eutelsat, opted to cease broadcasting of the Al-Aqsa satellite channel. This action aims to prevent the world from witnessing the oppression faced by Palestinians, ultimately challenging the Western worldrsquo;s professed commitment to media neutrality and freedom of expression,rdquo; the statement read.

    Hezbollah accuses Eutelsat of ldquo;shamelessly collaborating with the Israeli enemy in its ongoing brutal conflict against defenseless Palestinian civilians.rdquo; Furthermore, Hezbollah views this move as a ldquo;deliberate attempt to obscure the atrocities committed by Zionist forces, which are increasingly coming to light on the global stage. They also draw a connection to the tragic killing of journalists in Gaza and Lebanon.

    Hezbollahrsquo;s statement firmly condemns the unjust decision and underscores ldquo;unwavering support for Al-Aqsa Channel, as well as all independent media outlets dedicated to uncovering the truth behind the occupationrsquo;s actions and shedding light on its crimes to the world.rdquo; —nbsp;Al-Manar English Website

    By

