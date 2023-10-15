Jessica Simpson reveals she was MISTAKEN for Britney Spears by a fan who approached her for an autograph

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jessica Simpson humorously revealed that she had been tricked by Britney Spears by a fan asking for an autograph, sharing the moment on her Instagram page on Saturday.

The TV personality, 43 – who recently showed off her slim figure after denying taking weight loss drug Ozempic – was a good sport about the confusion and still paused for a moment with the excited fan.

In the caption, the singer wrote, “The face when someone in the mall parking lot asks you for your autograph but expects you to sign it, Britney Spears.”

In the image, Simpson and the fan had shocked expressions on their faces as they stood outside with the sun beating down on them.

Spears compared herself to Jessica late last year in December when she shared a throwback photo of herself. ‘Why do I look EXACTLY like Jessica Simpson??? My face also looks so pale,” the artist had written.

Mix up: Jessica Simpson, 43, humorously revealed that she had been mistaken by Britney Spears by a fan asking for an autograph

Social media users took to the comments section of the star’s latest post to share their thoughts on the mix-up.

One fan wrote, “She posted a photo of herself a while ago and commented on how she looked just like you! Really and truly!’ while another typed: ‘Both beautiful queens!’

Some followers pointed to Britney’s recent videos showing her with knives – which she has since claimed are ‘fake’. The artist was recently subjected to a welfare check over the clips – which she later labeled a ‘joke’.

She explained that she had imitated a performance by Shakira. Last month, the Hips Don’t Like singer notably danced with knives during her performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I knew it was you because you didn’t have any knives,” one wrote, while another added: “Hahaha…should have pulled out two knives.”

Another Instagram user asked, “Were you dancing with knives or something?” while someone typed: ‘But you have clothes on and you don’t have any kitchen knives with you.’

One said, “Bahahahahahaha can’t be the first time,” hinting that it could be possible that Simpson has been mistaken for Britney on several occasions in the past. “You guys should do a duet,” one fan suggested.

Another follower added: “I had a good laugh,” while one said: “They don’t look alike.” A social media user also humorously wrote: ‘Oops, they did it again.’

Comparison: Spears compared herself to Jessica late last year in December

Opinions: Social media users have taken to the comments section

Recent Videos: Some followers referenced Britney's recent videos showing herself with knives

In 2021, Jessica had inquired People that she ‘admires’ the Toxic hitmaker for her ‘ambition’ and ‘strength’.

However, she had admitted at the time that she chose not to watch the 2021 New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears because she “didn’t want to bring back dark pieces” of her own past.

“I admire her ambition, strength and ability to live unapologetically and authentically,” Jessica revealed, adding that she’s “glad people are supporting Britney.”

She explained, “I honestly chose not to watch the documentary. I didn’t want to see the dark parts of my personal coming of age in the music world again.’

Simpson then continued, “I’ve been through a lot and I want to continue on my own path in my own story.”

Jessica was recently spotted stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday – showing off her slim body following her 100-pound weight loss.

Earlier this year in July during a conversation with Rushshe denied taking the weight-loss drug Ozempic and said she had lost weight herself, adding that “it’s willpower.”

‘I think: do people want me to drink again? Because I was heavier then. Or do they want me to have another baby? My body can’t do it.’

Reference: Another Instagram user asked, "Were you dancing with knives or something?"

Hard work: The media personality has been busy and recently starred in her Fall 2023 Jessica Simpson campaign

Focus on family: Her main focus is raising her three children

The fashion designer explained that although scrutiny of her body shape has ‘hurt’, she tends to focus on positivity.

‘Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I’m too old for that. I’m too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt.’

The media personality has been keeping busy, recently starring in her Jessica Simpson fall 2023 campaign to promote her “Texas glam” collection.

Her main focus, however, is raising her three children: Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 4 – whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson. She was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 until their divorce was finalized in 2006.