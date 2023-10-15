Warren Mundine Launches Strong Critique Following Fiery On-Air Argument with TV Presenter Narelda Jacobs

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Warren Mundine has criticized SBS’s Indigenous channel after he was kicked out of a Voice referendum debate for challenging Yes campaigner Marcia Langton.

The leading No campaigner was interviewed on Saturday evening after his side won the referendum, when host Narelda Jacobs silenced him after criticizing Yes campaigner Professor Langton.

On Sunday, Mr Mundine – who was a member of the SBS board from 2020 to 2022 – said The Australian that the interview on national indigenous television was “biased and shameful” and made him a “non-voting redneck.”

“That interview with SBS was the worst interview I have ever been involved in during the 12 months of campaigning,” he said.

He said Jacobs “took sides because she allowed Marcia (Langton) to say we had a racist campaign.” It’s a lie.

“The whole program and presenters were totally biased. She (Ms. Langton) is a national treasure and I’m just a redneck who voted against it.

Warren Mundine (pictured) lashed out at Indigenous activist Marcia Langton live on air

The heated row began when he said the Yes camp had failed to show voters how the Voice would solve the problems facing Indigenous Australians.

“They couldn’t see anything, no one gave them any details on how this was going to fix anything. It was almost like a magic wand,” he said.

This sparked protests from Jacobs, who said Ms Langton had “given the details that everyone needed” in the Calma-Langton report.

The 2021 report, which Ms Langton co-authored with Professor Tom Calma, suggested the basis of The Voice, proposing a committee of 24 people across the country to advise the government on Indigenous policy.

“I cannot stand here in good conscience as a journalist and not tell you that you disagree with the majority of First Nations people,” Jacobs told Mr Mundine, who launched into a scathing attack on Ms Langton – claiming ‘she has racially abused this country’.

“She called Australia a racist country. She has no credibility in that. She needs to go out and meet some Australians. Australians are not racist. They are incredible people.

“They want to make sure Aboriginal people live good lives and take advantage of Australian opportunities.

“So I will not accept any comments from anyone who thinks we are a racist country,” he said.

In response, Ms Langton said Mr Mundine was sparking racial tensions for political purposes and taking his comments at a forum during the campaign out of context.

She was criticized for telling voters in Bunbury, Washington, that no campaign tactics were based on racism or stupidity.

“Every time the No cases raise their arguments, if you start to dismantle them, you get to basic racism, I’m sorry to say that’s where it lands, or pure stupidity,” he said. she declared at the time.

Mr Mundine appeared in the channel’s results coverage, where Channel 10 host and reporter Narelda Jacobs (pictured) silenced him after he lashed out at Yes campaigner Marcia Langton.

Ms Langton said Mr Mundine was using “a Trumpian play”. Straight out of Steve Bannon’s (Donald Trump’s advisor) playbook.

“Create racial division by lying, then accuse me of being a provocateur.”

Mr Mundine immediately began speaking to Ms Langton accusing her of “lying” before Jacobs intervened and interrupted him.

“We are not going to sit here and have you abuse a national treasure like Marcia Langton who never said Australians were racist and her comments were twisted,” she said.

As Mr. Mundine tried to continue speaking for him, the program cut him off the air.

“We’ve just seen who Warren Mundine is,” Jacobs said, as Mr Mundine, who was one of the most prominent Aboriginal people opposed to Voice to Parliament, was left out of the discussion.

An SBS spokeswoman said hosts of the program had to “ensure it remains fact-based, constructive and a safe space for discussion”.