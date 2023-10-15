Sun. Oct 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    The US will evacuate Americans in Israel by sea

    By

    Oct 15, 2023 , ,

    NNA – The United States government will evacuate its nationals from Israel to Cyprus by sea, the US Embassy in Israel said.

    Only US nationals and their immediate family members will be eligible for passage. The ship will depart Haifa, a city in northern Israel, on Monday. The journey is expected to take about 10 to 12 hours.

    US citizens and their familiesnbsp;will be responsible for arranging their own travel to Haifa and their own accommodations and onward travel from Cyprus, according to the embassy announcement. — CNN

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Default risks loom for nearly $2 trillion of junk-rated debt as US companies hit with higher interest rates

    Oct 15, 2023
    News

    A desperate Russia may be just what North Korea needs to finally update its ancient Air Force

    Oct 15, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Pope Francis calls for humanitarian corridors to help those under siege in Gaza

    Oct 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Default risks loom for nearly $2 trillion of junk-rated debt as US companies hit with higher interest rates

    Oct 15, 2023
    News

    A desperate Russia may be just what North Korea needs to finally update its ancient Air Force

    Oct 15, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Pope Francis calls for humanitarian corridors to help those under siege in Gaza

    Oct 15, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Iranian Foreign Minister: No one can guarantee control of the situation if Israel invades Gaza

    Oct 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy