Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance declares targeting Israeli army post in Shtoula with guided missiles

NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon issued a statement saying: ldquo;In the context of responding to the Israeli attacks that targeted journalists and led to the martyrdom of journalist Issam Abdullah and the wounding of a number of journalists, as well as the bombing that led to the damage of a house in Shebaa and led to the martyrdom of citizens Khalil Asaad Ali Hashem and Rabad Hussein Al-Akoum.This morning, Sunday, October 15, 2023, the group of martyrs Ali Youssef Alaa El-Din and Hussein Kamal Al-Masry targeted a position of the Zionist enemy army in the Shtoula area with guided missiles, which led to a number of casualties, including one dead and one wounded.quot;

