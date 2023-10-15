Sun. Oct 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance declares targeting Israeli army post in Shtoula with guided missiles

    By

    Oct 15, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon issued a statement saying: ldquo;In the context of responding to the Israeli attacks that targeted journalists and led to the martyrdom of journalist Issam Abdullah and the wounding of a number of journalists, as well as the bombing that led to the damage of a house in Shebaa and led to the martyrdom of citizens Khalil Asaad Ali Hashem and Rabad Hussein Al-Akoum.This morning, Sunday, October 15, 2023, the group of martyrs Ali Youssef Alaa El-Din and Hussein Kamal Al-Masry targeted a position of the Zionist enemy army in the Shtoula area with guided missiles, which led to a number of casualties, including one dead and one wounded.quot;

