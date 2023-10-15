Home prices are dropping fast in Phoenix. Here are 6 of the lowest-priced real estate listings there right now — including one at $215,000.

Home prices are dropping in cities that were hot spots a just a few years ago. The Phoenix metropolitan area is one of those spots — where prices are down compared to last year.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Phoenix was a pandemic boomtown, but home prices there are falling, according to a Realtor report.

As of August 2023, the median home price in Phoenix was $537,900, down 1.2% compared to last year.

But there are homes much cheaper than that, of course. We took a look through listings to find five.

Real estate prices in certain cities went through the roof in the wake of the pandemic. But now some of these pandemic boomtowns are seeing home prices fall: Phoenix is one.

The median home price in the Phoenix metropolitan area was $537,900 in August, according to the report from Realtor.com — down 1.2% from the same month in 2022. It’s one of 10 areas where home prices are falling the most, the report said.

Although the decline was modest from 2022, it’s a concerning echo from the Phoenix market’s real-estate crash in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Some people are bracing for sharper drops.

But for now, it’s also a good opportunity for people looking to move to potentially scoop up a home as prices fall. Yes, Phoenix is hot, concerns about wildfires and droughts aren’t stopping Americans from moving into the Sunbelt.

We combed through real estate listings to find five of the lowest-priced homes right now in the Phoenix area. We screened out raw land, mobile homes, and houses that were massive fixer-uppers. Here’s an idea of what you can get in the Phoenix area as of October.

