Triple J radio station stuns listeners by staging an hour-long protest stunt against the resounding defeat of the referendum

A provocative ABC radio host responded to the rejection of an Aboriginal voice in Parliament by playing an iconic Australian protest song for an hour.

Corey Webster, whose show Blak Out broadcasts only indigenous music on the national youth radio network Triple J, used his Sunday evening slot to broadcast the Treatise of Yothu Yindi on a continuous loop.

Before doing so, Mr. Webster gave a fiery speech saying that indigenous people “are not licking our wounds today, we are sharpening our spears.”

Australia voted overwhelmingly no to the proposed change to the constitution, with all states rejecting the proposal and only the ACT voting yes.

“Right now I’m broken but I’m not defeated,” Mr Webster said and admitted his daughter had helped him overcome the anger he felt at the outcome.

New South Wales rapper Nooky, aka Corey Webster, used his Blak Out ABC radio show to deliver a fiery speech and played iconic protest song Treaty for an hour.

Mr Webster, a rapper who plays and hosts the role of Nooky, and a proud Yuin & Thunghutti man from the NSW South Coast, gave an impassioned explanation of his decision to repeat the song.

“We did not abandon these lands and the planting of the Union Jack never changed our laws,” he said, reciting extracts from the 1991 hit song Treaty.

“And it’s this message of hope and survival that you’re going to hear for the next hour.

“And believe me, it’s not a mistake. We will repeat this message until it rings true.

“We will not remain silent. They will listen to us as we rejoice as a people and light our sacred fire in the face of their broken promises. Processed now.

He then played the 1991 hit song, Treaty, for the remainder of the hour-long show.

Mr Webster opened his Sunday evening radio show with a thrilling monologue in which he reflected on the personal impact on him and his family.

“Last night was the most open and undisguised display of racism I have ever experienced in my entire life; yesterday they said our pain and suffering continues.

“Disadvantage and inequality continue, but so do our love, our happiness, our strength and our pride.”

Mr Webster said his daughter and grandmother helped him deal with the pain he felt over the yes vote.

“Last night, amidst the torment, I found comfort in sitting with my eldest daughter Olivia.

“You see, these are our children that we need to be there right now, but they are the ones who hold the power to heal, the power to bring about change. When I look at them, I see the hope that is not dead.

“I saw the word defeat being used a lot this morning (but) hearing my Nan stand with such composure at that moment, I didn’t feel defeated.

“Seeing defeat, that’s when we stop having joy, stop having hope, that’s when we stop loving and caring of ourselves and our land is when we stop being strong and proud of who we are.

“We could never lose, we haven’t lost anything.”

Treated was the first song by a predominantly Indigenous group to chart in Australia in 1991, when it won Song of the Year.

It was the first song to include an indigenous native language to be widely played on radio internationally.