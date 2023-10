NNA – National News Agency#39;s correspondent in Tyre reported that a cautious calm prevailed throughout the border areas that witnessed Israeli bombing targeting the towns ofnbsp;Aita al-Shaab, Ramia, al-Dhahira, Rmeish and the outskirts of Alma al-Shaab. The calm coincides with the continued flight of enemy reconnaissance planes.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;