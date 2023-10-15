Apple CEO Tim Cook highlights the significance of upgrading to a new iPhone annually

Cook insisted that constant reinvention is “a great thing” for some users

Apple has launched eight new iPhone series since 2018, with the 15th being the latest

The CEO also anticipated what to expect from the product in 20 to 30 years.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed why the company releases a new phone every year, whether people really need to buy the new model each time and what the device could look like in 20 years.

Speaking from Apple’s data center in Denmark, he insisted that constant reinvention is “a great thing”, and explained how they can keep the company more sustainable despite the possible periodic replacement of new phones.

Apple has launched eight new phone models in the last five years: XS and XS Max (September 2018), 2021). ), SE 3 (2022), 14 series (2022) and 15 series (September 2023).

Mr Cook said rough: ‘I think having an iPhone every year for those people who want it is a great thing.

“And what we do is we allow people to trade in their phone, and then we resell it if it still works, and if it doesn’t work, we have ways to disassemble it and take the materials to make a new iPhone.” outside.’

Cook also gave a hint about what an iPhone might look like in 20 or 30 years, saying, “I think it will be carbon neutral.”

“And obviously it will be way ahead of where it is currently, but I wouldn’t want to tell you all of our secrets about it.”

The CEO explained that he wanted to contrast Apple’s secrecy about its products with its approach to ecological issues.

Cook wants Apple to be visible enough to become the role model that others copy: a “ripple on the pond.”

Apple’s chief executive spoke from Viborg, Denmark, standing in a field of solar panels on the site of one of its 10 global data centers.

He cited initiatives such as the use of recyclable materials and his commitment to being carbon neutral by 2030 as efforts he hoped would be pursued.

However, Apple has faced accusations of “greenwashing.”

Greenwashing refers to companies presenting themselves as environmentally friendly to mislead potential customers.

Cook highlighted that the company uses 30 percent recycled materials in its new Apple Watch series 9, its first carbon-neutral product.

But Apple’s CEO insisted that greenwashing is “reprehensible” and that his company is opening itself up to being judged by “points of proof” rather than its public relations.

He highlighted that the company uses 30 percent recycled materials in its new watch, has reduced the use of packaging and plastic and has switched from air to sea transportation for its goods.

Lastly, Cook took a look at his personal goals for reducing environmental impact.

However, it had not implemented space-age living policies; rather, he said he drives an electric car, “tries to avoid plastics,” recycles and composts.