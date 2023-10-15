Strictly’s Zara McDermott reveals the lengths the costume team go to in order to keep her from popping out of her daring outfits on the dancefloor

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Zara McDermott has revealed the trust she places in the Strictly Come Dancing costume team to ensure she doesn’t experience any awkward wardrobe malfunctions on the show.

The former Love Island star, 26, is currently competing in the BBC ballroom dancing competition with her professional partner Graziano Di Prima, 29.

She admitted that dancing in the show and wearing the skimpy sequined outfits is “a huge step out of my comfort zone” but that she had confidence in the costume team.

Speak with The sunZara said: ‘You’re literally tied up so nothing stands out. You do a dress run beforehand to ensure that everything remains perfect.

‘I’m absolutely happy to wear what the team sees fit. Hopefully that body confidence will grow week by week.

Tied up: Zara McDermott has revealed the lengths to which the Strictly Come Dancing costume team will go to stop her jumping out of her risqué outfits on the dance floor

Looking good: The former Love Island star, 26, is currently competing in the BBC ballroom dancing competition with her professional partner Graziano Di Prima, 29 (pictured last month)

Confidence: She admitted that dancing in the show and wearing skimpy sequined outfits is ‘a huge step out of my comfort zone’, but that she had confidence in the costume team

‘I’ve never used my body like this before. I’ve never danced before, so this is a huge step out of my comfort zone. I’m just excited to see what they create for me every week.”

It comes after Zara found it hard to hold back tears on Saturday night as she danced the Viennese Waltz after being in the dreaded dance-off last week.

Before taking the stage, Zara told the camera that the past week had been “the biggest mix of emotions” but that she was grateful the judges had saved her.

After her performance, presenter Claudia Winkleman asked whether participating in the dance-off was good motivation.

Zara replied shakily, “I could have looked at it two ways. I really could have made it happen this week. I could have used it as a way to find more fire. I worked so hard this week.”

Fighting back tears Zara praised Graziano, saying: ‘This man has been my absolute rock this week, keeping me so positive in a week that could have been quite emotional, so I feel really happy.

‘I did that dance. It’s my favorite dance in the world ever. And yes, I feel good. I feel fine.’

Several judges praised Zara’s performance as ‘gorgeous’ and ‘beautiful’, with Shirley Ballas even saying it was her ‘best dance yet’.

Emotional: It comes after Zara found it hard to hold back tears on Saturday night as she danced the Viennese Waltz after being in the dreaded dance-off last week

Proving herself: Before taking the stage, Zara told the camera that the past week had been “the biggest mix of emotions” but that she was grateful the judges had saved her

Mixed criticism: Some judges described Zara’s performance as ‘gorgeous’ and ‘beautiful’, but Craig Revel-Horwood said he thought it was ‘a little bush kangaroo’

However, Craig Revel-Horwood said he thought it was ‘a little bush kangaroo and by that I mean bouncy going up and down’.

But many viewers flocked to X – formally known as Tweet to praise the documentary maker for her performance.

While the TV personality scored 28, her boyfriend Sam Thompson supported her from home so he could vote for his girlfriend via his phone and have his followers do the same.

The Made In Chelsea star, 31, said during an appearance on Hits Radio: ‘If you’re wondering why you haven’t seen me in the Strictly audience, I’ve been told to stay at home.’

Audience members on the live Saturday episodes are not allowed to have their phones on them, so Sam cannot vote or access social media there.

Sam insisted he could give Zara a boost by posting about her online for his fans and voting from his phone.

He continued, “Zara and I agree that I can do more damage from the bench – and by that I mean gather more votes!

‘I can go on Instagram and say, “Vote for Zara!” because the actual studio audience is not allowed to bring their phones into the studio.

Giving her a boost: her boyfriend Sam Thompson supported her from home so he could vote for her from his phone and have his followers do the same (pictured together)

Sweet boyfriend: Sam (centre) insisted he could give Zara a boost by posting about her online for his fans and voting from his phone (pictured in the audience last month)

‘You can’t do anything with your phone in the studio, so we thought: we’re going for a multiple attack, with me on the couch at home.’

Gushing over Sam, Zara said: ‘He’s so supportive. He came to our rehearsals the other day. I felt we needed some energy. He came in full force and gave us a good afternoon pick-me-up.”

Even Graziano has bonded with the reality star, saying, “I love Sam so much. He really picks up on the energy he gives us. He shouted, “Honey, that’s sharp.” He’s very competitive.’

Strictly 2023: Week Four Leaderboard Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin – Cha Cha Cha to Million Dollar Bill by Whitney Houston – 37 points out of 40 Nigel Harman and Katya Jones – Salsa to Suavemente by Elvis Crespo – 33 points out of 40 Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk – Waltz to I Wonder Why’ by Curtis Stigers – 32 points out of 40 Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice – Foxtrot to Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac – 31 points out of 40 Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington – Rumba to Rise Like a Phoenix by Conchita – 31 points out of 40 Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell – Tango to Fashion by David Bowie – 30 points out of 40 Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe – Jive to Feel It Still by Portugal. The man – 29 points out of 40 Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola – Samba to Copacabana by Barry Manilow – 28 points out of 40 Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima – Viennese Walt to You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me by Brenda Lee – 28 points out of 40 Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu – Viennese waltz for You Are the Reason by Calum Scott and Leona Lewis – 28 points out of 40 Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley – Paso Doble to By the Way by Red Hot Chili Peppers – 28 points out of 40 Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer – American Smooth to Sex Bomb by Tom Jones – 24 points out of 40 Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystał – Salsa to Samba de Janeiro by Bellini – 19 points out of 40