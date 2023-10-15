Sun. Oct 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mahfoud says “Abdollahian has the decision to go to war in Lebanon but dares not do so in any other Arab country, such as Egypt or Jordan”

    Oct 15, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Head of the ldquo;Change Movement,rdquo; Attorney Elie Mahfoud, considered that ldquo;Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian has the decision to go to war in Lebanon, but he does not dare to do so in any other Arab country, such as Egypt or Jordan.rdquo;

    Mahfoud said in a statement: ldquo;At the moment of the destruction of Gaza and the annihilation of its people, Abdollahian comes to Lebanon without permission, and he is confident that there is no state to prevent him from surpassing the constitution…He even has the decision to plunge Lebanon into war, but in return, he does not dare to ask that of any other Arab country, such as Egypt or Jordan.#39;

