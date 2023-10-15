Iranian Foreign Minister: No one can guarantee control of the situation if Israel invades Gaza

NNA – On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, issued a warning to Doha, stressing that quot;no onequot; could ensure control of the situation if Israel were to launch a ground attack on the Gaza Strip.

Abdollahian#39;s remarks, as conveyed in a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, underlined the precarious nature of the situation, stating, quot;If the Zionist regime#39;s attacks on the innocent population in Gaza persist, no one can guarantee control of the situation, and the possibility of conflict escalation looms.quot; — AFP

