Sun. Oct 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Iranian Foreign Minister: No one can guarantee control of the situation if Israel invades Gaza

    By

    Oct 15, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, issued a warning to Doha, stressing that quot;no onequot; could ensure control of the situation if Israel were to launch a ground attack on the Gaza Strip.

    Abdollahian#39;s remarks, as conveyed in a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, underlined the precarious nature of the situation, stating, quot;If the Zionist regime#39;s attacks on the innocent population in Gaza persist, no one can guarantee control of the situation, and the possibility of conflict escalation looms.quot; — AFP

    By

