Massive demonstration in Rabat in support of the Palestinians, rejection of normalization with Israel

NNA – Tens of thousands demonstrated in Rabat this morning in solidarity with the Palestinians andnbsp;demanding a reversal of normalization with Israel, in the largest march since Morocco resumed diplomatic relations with the Hebrew state, according to an Agence France-Presse correspondent.

Women and men of different ages and from several Moroccan cities gatherednbsp;in the center of the capital since the morning, raising Palestinian flags and banners of solidarity and ldquo;unconditional support for the resistance to the occupation,rdquo; as one of them read.

nbsp;

============