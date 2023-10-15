Sun. Oct 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Aoun, Bassil visit Deir al-Qalaa – Beit Mery to mark the October 13th commemoration

    By

    Oct 15, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Former President, General Michel Aoun, and Free Patriotic Movement Chief, MP Gebran Bassil, visited today the Al-Qalaa Monastery in Beit Mery, where they laid floral wreaths in memory of Fathers Sleiman Abi Khalil and Albert Cherfan, who fell as martyrs on October 13.

    They were received by the Monastery Head, Father Bchara Elia, and Fathers Charbel Abu Aboud and Boutros Azar, where they attended a Mass service at the Monastery#39;s Church in tribute to the souls of the martyrs of October 13, after which Aoun and Bassil signed the Monasteryrsquo;s register.

    Aoun and Bassil were accompanied during their visit by former Minister Pierre Raffoul, Mrs. Nadia Al-Shami, Mrs. Chantal Aoun Bassil, and Mrs. Mireille Aoun Hashem and Mrs. Claudine Aoun, in addition to the Vice President of the Movement for Administrative Affairs, Ghassan Khoury.

    nbsp;

    ==========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy says it’s ‘not productive’ for companies to blacklist Harvard students who make ‘dumb’ statements like blaming Israel for the Hamas attacks

    Oct 15, 2023
    News

    Donor fatigue has come for Ukraine

    Oct 15, 2023
    News

    The War’s Just Started, But Benjamin Netanyahu Has Already Lost

    Oct 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy says it’s ‘not productive’ for companies to blacklist Harvard students who make ‘dumb’ statements like blaming Israel for the Hamas attacks

    Oct 15, 2023
    News

    Donor fatigue has come for Ukraine

    Oct 15, 2023
    News

    The War’s Just Started, But Benjamin Netanyahu Has Already Lost

    Oct 15, 2023
    News

    It’s a trap, warns UK spy chief, as Israel prepares for months of brutal urban warfare against Hamas in bombed-out Gaza

    Oct 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy