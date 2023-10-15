Aoun, Bassil visit Deir al-Qalaa – Beit Mery to mark the October 13th commemoration

NNA – Former President, General Michel Aoun, and Free Patriotic Movement Chief, MP Gebran Bassil, visited today the Al-Qalaa Monastery in Beit Mery, where they laid floral wreaths in memory of Fathers Sleiman Abi Khalil and Albert Cherfan, who fell as martyrs on October 13.

They were received by the Monastery Head, Father Bchara Elia, and Fathers Charbel Abu Aboud and Boutros Azar, where they attended a Mass service at the Monastery#39;s Church in tribute to the souls of the martyrs of October 13, after which Aoun and Bassil signed the Monasteryrsquo;s register.

Aoun and Bassil were accompanied during their visit by former Minister Pierre Raffoul, Mrs. Nadia Al-Shami, Mrs. Chantal Aoun Bassil, and Mrs. Mireille Aoun Hashem and Mrs. Claudine Aoun, in addition to the Vice President of the Movement for Administrative Affairs, Ghassan Khoury.

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.