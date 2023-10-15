Sun. Oct 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Rome criticizes the ban on demonstrations in support of the Palestinians in France

    Oct 15, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Today, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani criticized the ban on several pro-Palestinian demonstrations in France in recent days, according to Agence France-Presse.

    He told RTL 102.5 Radio, ldquo;France makes its own choices, but banning demonstrations in a democratic country when they are not violent demonstrations does not seem fair to me if there is no indication that the demonstrations could deteriorate.rdquo;

    Tajani, who also holds the position of Deputy Prime Minister, pointed out that ldquo;peaceful protests are taking place in the United States, which is the country most committed to defending the Israelis, including through the presence of its naval force (in the eastern Mediterranean), and protests have also been organized in the United Kingdom.rdquo;

    He added, quot;When protests become violent, this is another issue, and when there are security threats, this is another issue.quot;

    On Thursday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin ordered a systematic ban on quot;pro-Palestinian demonstrations, because they are likely to lead to disturbances in public order.quot;

