Khartoum a military barracks after 6 months of war in Sudan, and Port Sudan an alternative capital

NNA – The eyes of the Sudanese are turning to the city of Port Sudan in the east of the country, which has become an quot;alternative capitalquot; to Khartoum after the latter turned into something resembling a military barracks as a result of the continuing war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces for six months.

In Khartoum, the country#39;s capital for more than two hundred years, most of the population of about five million people have been displaced, entire neighborhoods have been destroyed, and basic and central services have been disrupted since the outbreak of battles on April 15 between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

According to the quot;ACLIDquot; organization, which specializes in collecting data on conflicts and their events, by October quot;more than 9,000 deathsquot; had been recorded in the country since the start of the war, a toll that is likely to be much lower than the actual number of victims of the conflict.

About five million people were forced to leave their homes and flee within Sudan or seek refuge in neighboring countries.

