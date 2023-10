NNA – The American Embassy in Israel confirmed that the United States will evacuate its citizens from Israel to Cyprus by sea on Monday in light of the escalation between the Hebrew state and Hamas, according to Agence France-Presse.

The embassy said that the security situation and Israel#39;s readiness to launch a major military operation in the Gaza Strip necessitated the transfer of quot;American citizens and their familiesquot; from Haifa to Cyprus.

