    Thousands of Palestinian supporters demonstrate in front of the White House

    NNA – Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered yesterday in Washington, protesting in front of the White House, chanting ldquo;Free Palestine,rdquo; while the death toll from the war between Israel and Hamas continues to rise, according to Agence France-Presse.

    Demonstrator Linda Houghton told AFP, quot;What is happening today goes beyond the limits. It is deplorable. We are watching people being killed by an army that this country supports.quot;

    Americans across the country organized pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protests after the unprecedented attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7.

