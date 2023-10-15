Thousands of Palestinian supporters demonstrate in front of the White House

NNA – Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered yesterday in Washington, protesting in front of the White House, chanting ldquo;Free Palestine,rdquo; while the death toll from the war between Israel and Hamas continues to rise, according to Agence France-Presse.

Demonstrator Linda Houghton told AFP, quot;What is happening today goes beyond the limits. It is deplorable. We are watching people being killed by an army that this country supports.quot;

Americans across the country organized pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protests after the unprecedented attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7.

