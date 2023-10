NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati made a call this afternoon to the Commander-in-Chief of the international forces operating in southern Lebanon, General Aroldo Lazaro, inquiring about the circumstances of the fall of a missile at the UNIFILnbsp;headquarters in al-Naqoura.

The Prime Minister stressed quot;full solidarity with UNIFILquot; and was reassured that nonbsp;casualties were reported.

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.