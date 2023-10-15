PSP stands in solidarity with Joyce Akiki: Media professionals are a symbol of confrontation to expose the occupation crimes, attacking them is unacceptable

NNA – The Progressive Socialist Partyrsquo;s Information Commission issued a statement this afternoon, in which it indicated that quot;amidst thenbsp;current circumstances that impose the highest levels of national solidarity, it is absolutely unacceptable to attack the medianbsp;which has a duty to report facts and events accurately and honestly.quot;

The statement added,nbsp;quot;Media professionals are a symbol of confrontation to expose the crimes of the Israeli occupation, so doubtingnbsp;and attacking them is unacceptable, whatever their orientations.rdquo;

nbsp;

========R.Sh.