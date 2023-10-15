Gisele Khoury passes away, leaving behind an unforgettable mark as a committed, sovereign, professional journalist

NNA – At dawn today, journalist Giselle Khoury, wife of martyr journalist Samir Kassir, died at the American University Hospital in Beirut, after a battle with cancer.

Throughout her professional career, Khoury presented a number of cultural and political talk shows on several prominent TV Network Channels and was selected by the New York Times in 2005 as one of the best media professionals in the world working in the field of news and visual political programs.

Khoury married journalist Samir Kassir, who was assassinated in 2005 in Beirut. After his assassination, she established the Samir Kassir Foundation, from which emerged the ldquo;SKeyesnbsp;Centernbsp;for Media and Cultural Freedomrdquo; in 2008, an observatory for press freedom.

On her passing, several political and media figures in Lebanon eulogized the late Khoury, praising her lifetime achievements in the field of journalism and the media, in which she left an unforgettable mark that reflected her strong sense of professionalism, ethics, sovereign and liberal character, dedication to truth and the causes she advocated, and her commitment to the media as being a humanitarian message.

==========R.Sh.