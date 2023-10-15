Education Minister: Closure will be limited to schools in villages directly adjacent to southern borders

NNA – Caretaker Education Ministernbsp;Abbas al-Halabinbsp;amended the previous decision regarding the closure of schools in the southern regions, whereby he restricted closure to public,nbsp;private and vocational schools located in villages completely adjacent to the southernnbsp;international borders.

Classes will resume in all schools located in all districts, the amended decision indicated.

Al-Halabi called on citizens to follow the Education Ministryrsquo;s communiqueacute;s day by day to know the developments and maintain the start of the scholastic year.

========R.Sh.