Sun. Oct 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Education Minister: Closure will be limited to schools in villages directly adjacent to southern borders

    Oct 15, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Education Ministernbsp;Abbas al-Halabinbsp;amended the previous decision regarding the closure of schools in the southern regions, whereby he restricted closure to public,nbsp;private and vocational schools located in villages completely adjacent to the southernnbsp;international borders.

    Classes will resume in all schools located in all districts, the amended decision indicated.

    Al-Halabi called on citizens to follow the Education Ministryrsquo;s communiqueacute;s day by day to know the developments and maintain the start of the scholastic year.

