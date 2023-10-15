Sun. Oct 15th, 2023

    6 Shot — 3 Fatally — At Party In Denver, Police Say

    Oct 15, 2023

    COLORADO – Gunfire broke out at a Denver party Friday night, resulting in the loss of three lives and injuries to three others, according to authorities.

    Around 1:37 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a call regarding a shooting at an “industrial storefront” on East 39th Avenue. One individual was discovered deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, as reported by Denver police.

    Additionally, five other victims sought medical attention at hospitals. Two of them did not survive, but the remaining victims are expected to recover, police said.

    As of Saturday afternoon, the motive behind the incident remains unclear. Preliminary information suggests that a party was in progress when gunshots were fired from at least two firearms. No arrests have been made at this time.

