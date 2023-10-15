Sun. Oct 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makary: Incident with MTV reporter was “individual”, all must demonstrate wisdom

    By

    Oct 15, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information,nbsp;Ziad Al-Makary, wrote on platform ldquo;Xrdquo;:nbsp;ldquo;I contacted MTV correspondent Joyce Akiki to clarify what happened with her while covering the border area…After confirming that the incident was individual, and this is what the correspondent herself announced after her contact with Hezbollah, we believe that everyone must demonstrate wisdom, calmness, and awareness in these difficult circumstances, unifying ranks and overcomingnbsp;any political difference of opinion, for the benefit of the entire country.quot;

    nbsp;

    ========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy says it’s ‘not productive’ for companies to blacklist Harvard students who make ‘dumb’ statements like blaming Israel for the Hamas attacks

    Oct 15, 2023
    News

    Donor fatigue has come for Ukraine

    Oct 15, 2023
    News

    The War’s Just Started, But Benjamin Netanyahu Has Already Lost

    Oct 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy says it’s ‘not productive’ for companies to blacklist Harvard students who make ‘dumb’ statements like blaming Israel for the Hamas attacks

    Oct 15, 2023
    News

    Donor fatigue has come for Ukraine

    Oct 15, 2023
    News

    The War’s Just Started, But Benjamin Netanyahu Has Already Lost

    Oct 15, 2023
    News

    It’s a trap, warns UK spy chief, as Israel prepares for months of brutal urban warfare against Hamas in bombed-out Gaza

    Oct 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy