Makary: Incident with MTV reporter was “individual”, all must demonstrate wisdom

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information,nbsp;Ziad Al-Makary, wrote on platform ldquo;Xrdquo;:nbsp;ldquo;I contacted MTV correspondent Joyce Akiki to clarify what happened with her while covering the border area…After confirming that the incident was individual, and this is what the correspondent herself announced after her contact with Hezbollah, we believe that everyone must demonstrate wisdom, calmness, and awareness in these difficult circumstances, unifying ranks and overcomingnbsp;any political difference of opinion, for the benefit of the entire country.quot;

