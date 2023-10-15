Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope, of course, that Lebanon remains outside this circle unless the Israeli enemy insists on attacking

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, received at Ain al-Tineh Palace this evening, the former head of the Progressive Socialist Party, former MP Walid Jumblatt, accompanied by the head of the ldquo;Democratic Gatheringrdquo; parliamentary bloc, PSP Chief, MP Taymour Jumblatt, and former Minister Ghazi Al-Aridi, where the general situation topped their discussions, particularly the latest political and security developments in Lebanon and the region in light of Israelrsquo;s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Following the meeting, former MP Jumblatt said: ldquo;I discussed with Speaker Nabih Berri the current developments and we of course hope that Lebanon will remain outside this circle, unless the Israeli enemy insists on attacking…Our policy was basically non-aggression, but we notice attack after attack every day by Israel.rdquo;

He added: quot;What is happening is terrible. Some forget the basic issue, and some forget the basic project that all Arabs and almost the entire world agreed to in theory, which is the two-state solution.quot;

Jumblatt concluded: ldquo;I will publish a tweet by former French Foreign Minister Dominique de Villepin. He is of course sympathetic to Israel, but he recalls the main issue which is the fact that Gaza has been under attack from 2006 until 2021, war after war. It is nice to listen to de Villepin, and for other men to come out in France and re-correct matters in this media and politically-charged atmosphere, from America to France to the entire world… Even in India, a small demonstration took place…Where is India that was with the third world, and what has become of it?rdquo;

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.