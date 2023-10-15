Tenenti: We urge everyone to cease fire and allow us as peacekeepers to find solutions

NNA ndash; Tyre – UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said, quot;This day witnessed an intense exchange of fire in several areas along the Blue Line between Lebanese territory and Israel.quot;

He added: quot;There were shells falling on both sides of the Blue Line, and our headquarter in Naqoura was hit by a missile, and we are working to verify its source. UNIFIL peacekeepers were not in the shelters at the time, and fortunately, no one was hurt.quot;

ldquo;We continue to work actively with the authorities on both sides of the Blue Line to calm the situation… Unfortunately, despite our efforts, the military escalation continues,rdquo; Tenenti went on.

ldquo;We urge all parties concerned to cease fire and allow us, as peacekeepers, to help find solutions, as no one wants to see more people injured or killed,rdquo; he asserted.

Tenenti concluded: quot;We remind all concerned parties that attacks against civilians or United Nations personnel are violations of international law that may amount to war crimes.quot;

=========R.Sh.