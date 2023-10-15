Sun. Oct 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Tenenti: We urge everyone to cease fire and allow us as peacekeepers to find solutions

    By

    Oct 15, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Tyre – UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said, quot;This day witnessed an intense exchange of fire in several areas along the Blue Line between Lebanese territory and Israel.quot;

    He added: quot;There were shells falling on both sides of the Blue Line, and our headquarter in Naqoura was hit by a missile, and we are working to verify its source. UNIFIL peacekeepers were not in the shelters at the time, and fortunately, no one was hurt.quot;

    ldquo;We continue to work actively with the authorities on both sides of the Blue Line to calm the situation… Unfortunately, despite our efforts, the military escalation continues,rdquo; Tenenti went on.

    ldquo;We urge all parties concerned to cease fire and allow us, as peacekeepers, to help find solutions, as no one wants to see more people injured or killed,rdquo; he asserted.

    Tenenti concluded: quot;We remind all concerned parties that attacks against civilians or United Nations personnel are violations of international law that may amount to war crimes.quot;

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy says it’s ‘not productive’ for companies to blacklist Harvard students who make ‘dumb’ statements like blaming Israel for the Hamas attacks

    Oct 15, 2023
    News

    Donor fatigue has come for Ukraine

    Oct 15, 2023
    News

    The War’s Just Started, But Benjamin Netanyahu Has Already Lost

    Oct 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy says it’s ‘not productive’ for companies to blacklist Harvard students who make ‘dumb’ statements like blaming Israel for the Hamas attacks

    Oct 15, 2023
    News

    Donor fatigue has come for Ukraine

    Oct 15, 2023
    News

    The War’s Just Started, But Benjamin Netanyahu Has Already Lost

    Oct 15, 2023
    News

    It’s a trap, warns UK spy chief, as Israel prepares for months of brutal urban warfare against Hamas in bombed-out Gaza

    Oct 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy