Ranking all the electric-car frunks I’ve tested, from best to worst

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV has one of the biggest frunks on the market.

Tim Levin/Insider

Since they don’t have engines, electric cars often offer bonus cargo room under their hoods. That extra cubby is known as a front trunk, or frunk. Lots of brands offer them, but they’re not all created equal.

Electric vehicles are great because they’re quick, packed with technology, and sip cheap electrons instead of guzzling fuel. Plus, who doesn’t want a front trunk?

Are frunks strictly necessary? Not at all. Should they be a dealbreaker when you’re shopping around for an electric car? Probably not. But are they a pretty neat use of the space that’s normally taken up by a gas engine? Heck yeah.

I’ve checked out a variety of different frunks over the years in electric cars I’ve tested. Here’s all of them ranked from most to least useful.

1. F-150 Lightning: 14.1 cubic feet The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider When Ford’s electric F-150 hit the market, it represented somewhat of a revolution in frunk design. The whole grille area lifts up (electronically) along with the hood, providing easy access to the huge storage area. How huge is it? Just a tad smaller than the trunk on a Honda Civic. The “Mega Power Frunk” also offers outlets, a drain hole (so you can pack it with ice and use it as a cooler), and an underfloor compartment, the lid of which can act as a cargo divider. It’s that kind of ingenuity and spaciousness that propels the F-150’s frunk to the top of our list. 2. GMC Hummer EV: 11.3 cubic feet The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1. Tim Levin/Insider The humongous GMC Hummer EV pickup has a big-ass frunk to match. And much like on the F-150, the whole front lifts open so you get a gaping opening in which to stuff your groceries or luggage. My test truck came with the removable glass roof option, a very cool feature that unfortunately created a bit of an obstacle to frunk usability. The frunk was packed with stackable foam inserts meant for safely stowing away the glass roof panels, leaving no room for actual cargo. Actual buyers would probably keep all that crap in their garage until they needed it anyway. Inside, you get a 12-volt outlet and some D-rings. 3. Rivian R1S and R1T: 11.1 cubic feet The Rivian R1S. Tim Levin/Insider I’m lumping Rivian’s R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck together because their frunks are identical. They’re both quite large, have a 12-volt plug and a cargo net, and feature a lower storage area perfect for the included charging cord. Unlike in EV truck rivals, Rivian’s frunks open from the top like a normal hood, so you need to reach up and over to put stuff in or take it out. But if that slightly less accessible design meant keeping that cute face and futuristic light bar, then I’m all for it. Just like in the Hummer and F-150, it can be nice to have a lockable storage area for things you don’t want exposed or bouncing around in the bed. 4. Lucid Air: 10 cubic feet The Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance. Tim Levin/Insider The Lucid Air’s front trunk is nearly as spacious as those in the Rivians and Hummer. And yet, the Air isn’t a truck or an SUV — it’s a sedan. The Air has some of the most clever packaging in the EV industry, as demonstrated by its huge frunk, trunk, and interior. At first glance, I thought the Lucid’s frunk was pretty big. Then I removed a panel from the floor and realized it was about twice as deep as I initially thought. 5. Ford Mustang Mach-E: 4.8 cubic feet The Mustang Mach-E’s frunk. Ford Now we’re getting into more medium-sized territory. The frunk in Ford’s electric Mustang SUV is big enough for some groceries or a couple of backpacks, but it’s not going to swallow up multiple carry-ons like the top dogs on this list. Still, it’s plenty useful in that it’s a fairly spacious, plastic compartment that can get wet and dirty without issue. At the end of a camping trip with the Mach-E, I stuffed a damp tent and tarp in it to save the interior from getting soggy. 6. Tesla Model Y: 4.1 cubic feet The Tesla Model Y. Tim Levin/Insider Tesla’s best seller has its second-biggest frunk, behind the larger Model X SUV (which I haven’t tested yet). Tesla, like Lucid, is a master at packaging. So, in addition to a frunk, the Model Y provides a large under-floor storage bin in back where a gas tank would normally be and lots of interior space. 7. Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo: 2.9 cubic feet The 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. Tim Levin/Insider You’ve surely caught on by this point that this list is arranged basically in size order. The Taycan Cross Turismo’s frunk is the last one that I’d consider truly usable for anything but the smallest items. At 2.9 cubic feet, it’s big and deep enough for a small bag or a load of groceries and could come in handy when the rest of the car is packed to the gills. Plus, you can open the Taycan’s frunk by swiping your hand under the Porsche logo up front. How cool is that? 8. Polestar 2: 1.2 cubic feet The 2022 Polestar 2. Tim Levin/Insider The Polestar 2’s front trunk is compact enough that most people will probably just keep their charging cables in there and rarely open it. But it could fit something small in a pinch. Tied for last: Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Kia Niro EV, Genesis GV60 The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD. Tim Levin/Insider While Hyundai and its sister brands Kia and Genesis make some of the coolest and most exciting electric cars these days, frunks are not their strong suit. Each comes with a similarly tiny and shallow plastic tray that could maybe fit something slim like a laptop. They’re probably best suited for an emergency, on-the-go charging cable. The GV60’s frunk is .71 cubic feet, the Ioniq 5’s comes in at .85, and Kia’s are .7 cubic feet. Still, kudos to Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis for thinking of the frunk enthusiasts out there and creating some space up front. There are lots of EVs on the market that lack a frunk of any kind, like the Volkswagen ID.4, BMW iX, and Mercedes-Benz EQE.

Read the original article on Business Insider