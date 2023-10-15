The War’s Just Started, But Benjamin Netanyahu Has Already Lost

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

The crisis triggered by Hamas’ savage attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 is at a very delicate stage. As Gaza awaits a full-scale Israeli invasion, Iran and its proxies are dialing up their threatening rhetoric, and the U.S. is moving another carrier battle group into the region, major questions loom about the nature, scope, and consequences of the war the terrorists triggered.

It is not too early, however, to draw certain conclusions about the consequences unleashed by Hamas’ brutality.

One is that it is highly unlikely the Iranian-funded terror group will survive this war. Another is that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also almost certain to be brought down and many of his highest priorities dashed due to the widespread perception among the Israeli public that it was Netanyahu’s leadership failures that put the public at risk of the attack, an assault that resulted in the greatest single day loss of Israeli lives in that country’s history.

Read more at The Daily Beast.