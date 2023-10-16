Suzanne Somers, ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ Star, Dies at 76

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Actress Suzanne Somers, who starred on the iconic sitcom Three’s Company and later launched a multimillion-dollar health and wellness business, passed away ‘peacefully at home’ Sunday morning after a 23-year battle with breast cancer, according to her publicist. She was 76.

Somers, best known for her roles playing “one of the best dumb blondes that’s ever been done” as she put it in a 1980 interview with The New York Times, announced on Instagram in July that she had just finished battling another bout of cancer—with her husband telling Page Six at the time that they were continuing to monitor Somers’ cancer despite getting the all-clear in June.

“She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” her publicist, R. Couri Hay, wrote in a statement shared with The Daily Beast. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

