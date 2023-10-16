Does Rudy Giuliani’s Defamation Suit Against Joe Biden Stand a Chance in Hell?

Mon. Oct 16th, 2023

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

    Rudy Giuliani is under legal siege, and apparently doesn’t have the money even to pay his lawyers in the cases currently pending against him. And yet, for some reason, Giuliani nonetheless decided to file a new defamation and invasion of privacy lawsuit in New Hampshire against President Joe Biden and several Biden fundraising committees.

    Can Giuliani possibly win this lawsuit?

    Giuliani’s lawsuit says that during the 2020 presidential debate held in Nashville, Tennessee (and broadcast nationally), Biden accused Giuliani of (1) being a “Russian pawn” and (2) having lied about the Hunter Biden laptop. On this second point, I don’t quite understand how Biden supposedly defamed Giuliani, but you can decide for yourself.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

